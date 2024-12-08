ECHL Transactions - December 8

December 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, December 8, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Utah:

Sam Lofquist, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Sam Ruffin, F acquired from Indy

delete Sam Ruffin, F placed on reserve

delete Dylan Wendt, F recalled to Utica by New Jersey

delete Josh Filmon, F recalled to Utica by New Jersey

delete Ryan Smith, F suspended by Adirondack

Atlanta:

add Anthony Firriolo, D acquired from Toledo12/7

add Dominiks Marcinkevics, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Easton Armstrong, F placed on reserve

delete Trevor Thurston, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Christian Hausinger, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Greenville:

add Jacob Flynn, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Joseph Leahy, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Kolby Hay, G moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Indy:

delete Ben Gaudreau, G recalled by Rockford

delete D.J. King, D recalled by Rockford

delete Cam Hausinger, F loaned to Chicago Wolves

Kalamazoo:

add Noah Dorey, D claimed off waivers from Bloomington 12/5

delete Noah Dorey, D placed on reserve

delete Jaden Shields, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

delete Josh Bloom, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Maine:

add Brooklyn Kalmikov, F activated from reserve

delete Xander Lamppa, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

add Nathan Kelly, D activated from reserve

delete Carson Musser, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

add Brayden Low, F returned from loan by Belleville

delete C.J. McGee, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

add Connor Murphy, G activated from reserve

delete Matt Radomsky, G placed on reserve

Reading:

add Lou-Felix Denis, F activated from reserve

add Austin Master, F activated from reserve

add Robbie Stucker, D activated from 3-day injuredreserve

delete Sam Sedley, D recalled by Lehigh Valley

delete Sawyer Boulton, F recalled by Lehigh Valley

delete Mason Primeau, F recalled by Lehigh Valley

South Carolina:

add Reilly Webb, D activated from reserve

add Jeremy Davidson, F activated from reserve

delete Jacob Graves, D placed on reserve

delete Dean Loukus, F placed on reserve

Utah:

add Darik Angeli, F acquired from Florida

Wheeling:

add Matt Quercia, F activated from reserve

delete Matt Koopman, F placed on reserve

