ECHL Transactions - December 8
December 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, December 8, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Utah:
Sam Lofquist, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
add Sam Ruffin, F acquired from Indy
delete Sam Ruffin, F placed on reserve
delete Dylan Wendt, F recalled to Utica by New Jersey
delete Josh Filmon, F recalled to Utica by New Jersey
delete Ryan Smith, F suspended by Adirondack
Atlanta:
add Anthony Firriolo, D acquired from Toledo12/7
add Dominiks Marcinkevics, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Easton Armstrong, F placed on reserve
delete Trevor Thurston, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Christian Hausinger, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
Greenville:
add Jacob Flynn, D activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Joseph Leahy, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Kolby Hay, G moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Indy:
delete Ben Gaudreau, G recalled by Rockford
delete D.J. King, D recalled by Rockford
delete Cam Hausinger, F loaned to Chicago Wolves
Kalamazoo:
add Noah Dorey, D claimed off waivers from Bloomington 12/5
delete Noah Dorey, D placed on reserve
delete Jaden Shields, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
delete Josh Bloom, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Maine:
add Brooklyn Kalmikov, F activated from reserve
delete Xander Lamppa, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
add Nathan Kelly, D activated from reserve
delete Carson Musser, D placed on reserve
Orlando:
add Brayden Low, F returned from loan by Belleville
delete C.J. McGee, D placed on reserve
Rapid City:
add Connor Murphy, G activated from reserve
delete Matt Radomsky, G placed on reserve
Reading:
add Lou-Felix Denis, F activated from reserve
add Austin Master, F activated from reserve
add Robbie Stucker, D activated from 3-day injuredreserve
delete Sam Sedley, D recalled by Lehigh Valley
delete Sawyer Boulton, F recalled by Lehigh Valley
delete Mason Primeau, F recalled by Lehigh Valley
South Carolina:
add Reilly Webb, D activated from reserve
add Jeremy Davidson, F activated from reserve
delete Jacob Graves, D placed on reserve
delete Dean Loukus, F placed on reserve
Utah:
add Darik Angeli, F acquired from Florida
Wheeling:
add Matt Quercia, F activated from reserve
delete Matt Koopman, F placed on reserve
