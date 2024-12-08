Icemen Fall in Rubber Match with Everblades

ESTERO, FL -- After Chris Grando's power-play goal just over halfway through the opening period, Jacksonville allowed four unanswered goals by Florida and lost the rubber match of a three-game series on Saturday, 4-1.

The Icemen and Everblades had split the previous two nights at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, with Jacksonville coming off a 4-2 victory the night prior as the familiar foes set to face off at Hertz Arena.

The biggest advantage this season for Florida? Its home penalty kill, which ranked first in the ECHL entering Saturday evening at 94.7%. However, the Icemen were able to capitalize on the contest's first power play, with Brody Crane entering the attacking zone and feeding Ivan Chukarov from the right point. Chukarov took the puck just inside the right circle and fed Grando perfectly, waiting on the left side of the goal and putting it past goaltender Cam Johnson.

Grando's fifth goal of the season ended up being the lone Icemen goal Saturday.

Logan Lambdin appeared to tie the game on a slapshot from the high slot a few minutes later, but the officials called the goal off due to Kyle Neuber interfering with Justen Close.

But clearly, the hockey gods rewarded Lambdin at the tail end of the period. Lambdin had a breakaway opportunity coming from the left side of the net, went to the backhand and was turned aside by Close. He then regained possession of the puck while skating on the goal line toward the corner of the rink and flung the puck on goal. The puck ricocheted off Close's shoulder and magically ended up in the back of the net with 14 seconds on the clock.

The goal was one of three points recorded by Lambdin in the game. He scored his ninth goal of the season in the second period on a power play and got an assist when Anton Malmstrom scored on a man advantage in the third.

Johnson picked up his 12th win in 13 games played this season. The goaltender entered the night leading the league in wins, shutouts (3) and GAA (1.57). He has now allowed two goals or less in eight of his last nine appearances after saving 21 of 22 Jacksonville shots.

The Icemen fall to 11-7-2, remaining in third place in the South with 24 points. Florida improves to 16-4-1, with its 33 points being the most in the league.

Jacksonville hosts Greenville on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m.

