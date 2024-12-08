Rush Lose Series Finale to South Carolina
December 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C.)- The Rapid City Rush fell 8-1 to the South Carolina Stingrays at North Charleston Coliseum on Sunday.
Like Saturday, the first period turned out to be highly defensive, with the Rush's effort out of the gates strong. However, South Carolina's Jamie Engelbert scored on a breakaway with 1:13 remaining in the period.
From then on, the floodgates opened for the Stingrays. South Carolina scored five times in the second period then twice more in the third.
Simon Boyko recorded the Rush's only goal of the game early in the second. Zack Hoffman and Garrett Klotz picked up the assists on Boyko's second of the year.
Christian Propp allowed all eight goals and took the loss. Connor Murphy entered in relief early in the third period and made six saves.
The Rush returns home for its only home series of December, a three-in-three against the Wichita Thunder. Teddy Bear Toss is Saturday at 4:05 p.m.
Next game: Thursday, December 12 vs. Wichita. 7:05 p.m. MST puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.
The Rapid City Rush welcomes in the Wichita Thunder for a three-game series on December 12, 13, and 14! Saturday, December 14th is Teddy Bear Toss and Peanuts Night. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.
