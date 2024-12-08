Johnson Nets Teddy Bear Toss Goal in Loss to Lions

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners held their annual Teddy Bear Toss on Sunday afternoon, falling 4-2 to the Trois-Rivieres Lions at the Cross Insurance Arena. Carter Johnson triggered the "toss" early in the game with his 100th career ECHL point.

The fans didn't have to wait long for the Teddy Bear Toss goal, with Johnson sending the fluff flying at 4:12 of the opening period. Johnson's bad angle shot from the right wing corner snuck through Lions netminder Zachary Emond, which was also Johnson's 100th career ECHL point. The thousands of stuffed animals collected were donated to the Marine Toys for Tots and South Portland Fire Department. The Lions tied the game at 11:02 when Logan Nijhoff deflected Anthony Beauregard's long shot past Brad Arvanitis. Trois-Rivieres scored again with 16 seconds remaining in the period on a power play one-timer by Alex Beaucage to take a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

Each team scored once in the second period, coming in an 18 second span in the middle stages of the frame. Maine's Jimmy Lambert jammed home the game-tying goal at 9:14, but Nijhoff responded immediately to put the Lions back ahead at 9:32.

Beaucage added his second power play goal of the game at 14:47 of the third period to give the Lions an insurance goal and a 4-2 lead. The Mariners came close with their goalie pulled, but couldn't capitalize.

Emond picked up the win, stopping 28 of 30 Maine shots. Arvanitis made 23 saves, still seeking his first win of the season.

The Mariners (7-11-2) travel to Glens Falls, NY next weekend for their first meetings of the season with the Adirondack Thunder, Friday and Saturday night at 7 PM. The next home game is Saturday, December 28th at 6 PM, also against Adirondack. It's a "Pajama Party," featuring a Mariners pillowcase giveaway. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

