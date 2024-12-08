K-Wings Claim Defenseman Noah Dorey off Waivers
December 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Sunday that defenseman Noah Dorey has been claimed off waivers from Bloomington.
Dorey, 21, is a 6-foot 3-inch, 192-pound, Surrey, BC native in his first professional season. He made his professional and ECHL debut on Oct. 30 with the Bison, his only game played this season.
Last season, the defenseman scored four goals with 10 assists and 45 penalty minutes in 24 games for Vernon (BCHL), adding one goal and two assists in 10 playoff games.
Dorey spent parts of five seasons with Kelowna (WHL) from 2018-23, totaling five goals, 27 assists and 128 penalty minutes in 116 games played. In the 2022 WHL playoffs, he scored one goal with one assist in five games.
The K-Wings are back in action at Indy at 7:00 p.m. Saturday.
