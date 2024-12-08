Swamp Rabbits Strike Three Times in the Third Period, Hold on to Hand Gladiators 3-2 Home Defeat
December 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (7-10-3-1) fell to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (10-7-1-1) by a final score of 3-2 on Sunday afternoon, at Gas South Arena, in Duluth, Georgia.
Drew DeRidder started in net for the Glads, while Jacob Ingham got the nod in between the pipes for the Swamp Rabbits.
90 seconds into the game, the new-look Gladiator first line of Joey Cipollone, Eric Neiley, and Cody Sylvester produced a goal. Cipollone (7th) knocked in Eric Neiley's rebound, giving the Glads an early 1-0 advantage.
After twenty minutes of play, Atlanta led Greenville, 1-0, out-shooting their division rivals 8-7.
In the second period, each team would get their chances, but Drew DeRidder and Jacob Ingham kept the opposition off of the scoreboard. After 40 minutes, the Gladiators led 1-0, out-shooting the Swamp Rabbits 19-15.
In the third, Greenville's offense broke through, as Bobby Russell (2nd) tied the game with a point-shot that got through Drew DeRidder.
A touch over three minutes later, while on the power play, Greenville scored again, as Quinn Olson (1st) rifled a one-timer over DeRidder's catching glove.
The Glads answered back quickly, as defenseman Derek Topatigh (3rd) tucked the puck through the short-side of Jacob Ingham.
With 3:04 to go in regulation, Swamp Rabbits defenseman Jake Flynn (1st) scored on the rush, giving his team the one-goal lead.
Jacob Ingham stopped 28 out of 30 in the win for Greenville, while Drew DeRidder made 21 saves on 24 shots in the loss for Atlanta.
