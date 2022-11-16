Royals Ride Win Streak into Weekday Faceoff in Worcester

Worcester, MA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, conclude a three-game road-trip against the Worcester Railers tonight at 7:05 p.m. at the DCU Center.

Reading improved to 4-4-1 on the season after defeating Maine in their previous game, 4-1, on Saturday, November 12th at Cross Insurance Arena. Defensemen Will MacKinnon, Dominic Cormier and Mason Millman each had prominent contributions in Reading's third-straight win. MacKinnon scored his first goal of his professional career in the first period, Cormier scored the game-winning goal for his first goal of the season and Millman tallied an assist on Cormier's first goal of the season. Millman scored an empty net goal in the third period for his seventh multi-point game of his professional career.

Cormier's third period goal was Reading's lone power play goal on five man-up chances in the game. The Royals have scored a power play goal in three of their last four games and have outscored their opponent along the four-game stretch 14 to 9.

Goaltender Nolan Maier rejoined the Royals roster on Sunday, November 13th as he was loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley. The rookie earned his first win of his professional career in his last game on Saturday, November 5th. Maier stopped 30 of 33 shots faced from the Wheeling Nailers' offense to improve to 1-2-1 in his rookie campaign.

Reading holds third place in the North Division with a .500 win percentage. Reading has played one less game compared to Worcester and Newfoundland who rank above the Royals in the divisional standings. Worcester holds second place in the North Division with a .909 win percentage across 11 games this season. Newfoundland sits atop the North Division and Eastern Conference as the Growlers have yet to lose in regulation with a 10-0-1 record. Maine and Trois-Rivières rank in third and fourth place respectively with sub .500 records. Adirondack has the fewest amount of games played in the division (8) and posts a 2-4-1-1 record in fifth place. Norfolk sits at the bottom of the division with a 1-11-0 record.

Worcester hoists a 10-1-0 record on the season after splitting a two-game series in Glen Falls, New York against the Adirondack Thunder. In their previous game on Saturday, November 12th, the Railers defeated the Thunder in a shootout, 3-2. The Railers opened the season with nine consecutive wins to set the new ECHL record for consecutive wins to open a season. The streak was snapped on Friday, November 11th in the Railers' series opener loss to the Thunder, 4-3.

Worcester enters tonight with the fifth best penalty kill in the league at home with two power play goals allowed on 20 opposing team's power play opportunities. The Railers have scored the most first period goals in the league (21) with the second most shots in the opening period (113) among all ECHL teams. The Railers rank in top-five in the league in goals for (3rd, 4.5 avg.) and goals against (5th, 2.5 avg.) per game.

Reading leads the ECHL in shots against per game (25.9 avg.) and ranks 10th in the league on the power play (22%).

A few Royals are on streaks and captured milestones in the road-series against the Mariners:

Player Streaks:

Forward Trey Bradley is on a four-game point streak (1 G, 5 A).

Forward Jacob Gaucher is on a three-game point streak (2 G, 1 A).

Defensemen Mason Millman is on a two-game point streak (1 G, 2 A)

Forward Tyler Kirkup is on a two-game point streak (1 G, 1 A).

Defenseman Dominic Cormier is on a two-game point streak (1 G, 1 A).

Milestones:

Rookie forward Jacob Gaucher earned his first multi-goal/point game of his professional career with two goals against the Mariners on Friday, November 11th.

Rookie forward Tyler Kirkup scored his first professional career goal against the Mariners on Friday, November 11th.

Rookie defenseman Will MacKinnon scored his first professional career goal against the Mariners on Saturday, November 12th.

Forward/Defenseman Mike Chen skated in his 200th professional career game on Friday, November 11th (3 games from 100 in ECHL career).

Today's game will be streamed on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

