Three-Game Series against Champs Begins Tonight

DULUTH, Ga. -The Gladiators kick off a three-game set with the defending Kelly Cup Champions and South Division leaders tonight down in Estero, Florida. The Everblades have picked up points in their last three games and sit atop the division with 13 points through nine matches. Atlanta and Florida split a pair of games at Gas South Arena for the Gladiators' Opening Weekend on Oct. 21 and Oct. 22. The two clubs will play each other a total of 10 times this season.

Scouting the Everblades

Cam Morrison leads a balanced offense for Florida with seven points (2G-5A). The Everblades' biggest assets may be their two goaltenders Cam Johnson and Evan Fitzpatrick. Both netminders own a .926 save percentage and have tabbed multiple wins. With that tandem in net, Florida allows the fourth-fewest goals-against per game at 2.11.

Shin-sational

Sanghoon Shin tipped in a pass from Derek Topatigh for the overtime winner on Sunday against Savannah, giving him goals in back-to-back games and points in his last three. The last time Shin tabbed goals in back-to-back contests, he was riding a seven-game goal streak in March of last season. The South Korean sniper started his scoring spree on Feb. 18 at Greenville and scored in seven consecutive contests with the streak finally ending on Mar. 5 at Norfolk. The scoring stretch tied teammate Cody Sylvester for the longest goal streak in the ECHL last season. Along with the goal streak, Shin compiled a 13-game point streak beginning with his first ECHL points on Feb. 6 and running all the way to Mar. 6.

Neiley Passes Schell

With two goals on Sunday against Savannah, Eric Neiley passed Brad Schell for third place all time in Gladiators goals. Neiley now has 81 goals through his five years in a Gladiators uniform. Next on the list in second place is Jeff Campbell with 90 Gladiators tallies. A record that will be more difficult to surpass, Schell owns the title for most points by a Gladiator in a single season with 110 in 2006-07.

Shots, Shots Shots

Atlanta has been pouring shots on opposing goaltenders, particularly in the last five games. The Gladiators lead the ECHL with 38.13 shots for per game. Jeff Pyle's club has posted shot totals of 47, 43, 39, 37, 40, and 47 in their last six engagements against Savannah, Orlando, Greenville, and South Carolina. The Glads are 4-2-0-0 when outshooting their opponents. Eric Neiley sets the pace for the team with 33 shots so far this season.

