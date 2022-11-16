Mariners Outshoot, But Can't Outscore Growlers

ST. JOHN'S, NL - Despite outshooting the Growlers 38-22, the Mariners were shut out 5-0 by Newfoundland on Wednesday night at Mary Brown's Centre. Newfoundland extended its point streak to a franchise record 12 games to start the season while Maine dropped its fifth in a row.

The Growlers struck with two goals just 29 apart at 13:47 and 14:16 of the opening period to jump out in front. Michael Joyaux's right point shot slid under an unsuspecting Peter Thome through to make it 1-0 and then Orrin Centazzo pounced on a rebound produced by a Tommy Miller shot for the second goal. The Mariners outshot the Growlers 11-8 in the first, a trend that would continue into the second.

Despite another period of winning the shot battle (15-9), the Mariners deficit increased in the middle frame. Zach O'Brien capitalized on a turnover inside the Maine zone at 7:19 and beat Thome with a glove side wrister, making it 3-0. With just 0.5 seconds remaining in the period, Nolan Walker tipped James Melindy's point shot out of the air and in to stretch the Newfoundland lead to 4-0. Growlers netminder Luke Cavallin made 15 second period saves to keep the Mariners off the board.

Josh Boyko manned the Mariners net in the third and allowed a goal to Taylor Egan at 2:59 to make it a 5-0 game. It was the first professional goal for the defenseman who played 12 games for the Mariners last season. Once again, the Mariners won the shot battle in the third by a 12-5 count, but couldn't solve Cavallin who registered his first professional shutout with 38 stops.

The Mariners (4-7-0) have two more games in Newfoundland on Friday and Saturday night. Both games begin at 5:30 PM ET (7 PM NST) and will be broadcast on FloHockey and the Mariners Radio Network powered by Mixlr. The next homestand begins on Wednesday, November 23rd against Reading at 7 PM. The Mariners will hold a Thanksgiving Food Drive for South Portland Food Cupboard. They're also home on Friday, November 25th and Saturday, November 26th. (Star Wars Night)

