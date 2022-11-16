Kerins and Lavigne Assigned to Rush
November 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) -The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames announced on Wednesday via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that center Rory Kerins and defenseman Simon Lavigne have each been assigned to the Rush.
Kerins returns to Rapid City where he has appeared in seven games and recorded four goals and four assists. Since joining the AHL Calgary Wranglers on November 6, he has appeared in three games, scored one goal and skated to a +2 plus/minus rating. The rookie center is on an NHL contract with the Calgary Flames.
Lavigne was recalled by the Wranglers on November 6 and has not appeared in an AHL game. The rookie defenseman has played seven games for Rapid City and has three assists.
The Rush hit the ice on Thursday morning in Tulsa for the first of three games this week against the Tulsa Oilers. Puck drop is scheduled for 10:35 a.m. CT at the BOK Center.
Images from this story
|
Rapid City Rush center Rory Kerins
