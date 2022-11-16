Growlers Blank Mariners 5-0
November 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers made it seven straight victories on home ice with a 5-0 win over the Maine Mariners on Wednesday night at Mary Brown's Centre.
Newfoundland got goals from five different skaters while goaltender Luke Cavallin made 38 saves to record his first professional shutout.
These two teams get back to it on Friday night at the Mary Brown's Centre.
Three Stars:
1. NFL - L. Cavallin
2. NFL - T. Miller
3. NFL - O. Centazzo
