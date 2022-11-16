Gameday Report: Swamp Rabbits vs Thunder (7:00pm)

November 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits (4-4-2-0) vs. Worcester Railers (2-4-1-1)

November 18, 2022 | 7:00 PM |Regular Season Game #12

Cool Insuring Arena | Glens Falls, NY

Referees: Dominic Cadieux [3]

Linesmen: Matt Wyld (56), Adam Wood (44)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45PM

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS THUNDER SERIES

SEASON RECORD:

Overall: (0-0-0-0) Home: (0-0-0-0) Away: (0-0-0-0)

Last Meeting:

October 24, 2017 - Greenville 6 vs Adirondack 4

Next Meeting:

N/A

All-Time Record:

(3-1-0)

QUICK BITS

SLIPPING AWAY ON SUNDAY:

Greenville saw a 1-0 lead, courtesy of Tyler Inamoto's first period goal, slip away in the third period on Sunday afternoon. Former Swamp Rabbit Evan Fitzpatrick denied the Swamp Rabbits an insurrance goal, and gave his Florida Everblades teammates momentum that turned into an early, tying goal. Later in the third, Florida took the lead with a power-play tally before adding an empty-net goal to take a 3-1 win and split the weekend series.

SCOUTING THE THUNDER:

The North Division foes find themselves in an early chase for a top-four spot in the division standings, entering tonight's game just two wins on the young season. After an 0-4 start to the season, with all four straight losses at the hands of the 10-1-0-0 Worcester Railers, the Thunder have picked up their two wins in their last three games and points in their last four. A familiar face leads the Thunder offense, as former Norfolk Admiral Noah Corson, who recorded 11 points (6g, 5a) in six games against the Swamp Rabbits during the 21-22 season, tops the Adirondack stats with 9 points (4g, 5a).

FEELS LIKE FOREVER:

The Swamp Rabbits and the Thunder meet for just the fifth all-time meeting on Wednesday night, with the Rabbits holding a 3-1 advantage in the lifetime series. The last time the two sides met, October 24, 2017, the Swamp Rabbits captured a 6-4 road victory. While 2017 may only be five years ago, a lot has changed from the Rabbits roster that traveled north for the win. Swamp Rabbits then-Captain Bretton Cameron, whose number 11 now hangs in the rafters at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, recorded a goal, while Brenden Kotyk, now the Head Coach of the South Carolina Stingrays, also appeared for Greenville.

IN A FRACTION OF THE TIME:

In his rookie season, Anthony Beauchamp recorded 13 points (7g, 6a) in 41 games for Greenville. This season, the Quebec native has jumped out of the gate and finds himself tied for second on the team in scoring with 8 points (2g, 6a). Beachamp found himself in a numbers game to start the season, in and out of the lineup for the first four games. Since that time, the forward has played in every game, picking up an assist in every other game, including Sunday's contest against Florida.

SCORING IN BUNCHES:

Forward Brett Kemp finds himself in a tie for second on the team in scoring with 8 points (3g, 5a). The second-year pro has three multi-point games this season, consisting of all 8 of his points. In two of the three muli-point nights, Kemp has recorded a goal and an assist.

WHAT'S ON TAP:

Following this evening's game, the Swamp Rabbits continue their road trip against the Worcester Railers on Friday Night in Worcester, MA.

ECHL Stories from November 16, 2022

