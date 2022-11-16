Thunder Fall 4-3 in OT to Swamp Rabbits

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder have points in five straight games after a 4-3 overtime loss to the visiting Greenville Swamp Rabbits inside Cool Insuring Arena on Wednesday night.

Nikita Pavlychev gave Greenville a 1-0 lead late in the first period. From the right point, defenseman Frank Hora fed Pavlychev with a tap-in goal at the side of the crease for his seventh of the year. Hora collected the lone assist, and the Swamp Rabbits took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

After a Jake Theut save, Alex Ierullo sent the rebound into the net for a 2-0 lead. The assists were credited to Pavlychev and Max Martin at 5:10 of the second period. The goal was Ierullo's fourth of the year.

Adirondack responded to get on the board as Shane Harper fired a shot over the shoulder of goaltender David Hrenak for his third of the year. Colin Long and Sebastian Vidmar were given the assists and the Thunder trailed 2-1 to start the third frame.

Greenville took a 3-1 lead at 7:01 of the third period after the Thunder killed a penalty. Brett Kemp lifted a backhand shot just under the cross bar for his fourth of the year.

The Thunder scored back-to-back goals to tie the game late in regulation. Jake Ryczek fired a wrist shot into the net with 4:09 left in regulation and Sebastian Vidmar tipped in a Shane Harper shot with 3:49 left in the third to force overtime. Ryczek's goal was his second of the year while Vidmar collected his third of the season.

In overtime, Alex Ierullo scored just 36 seconds in for the 4-3 win over the Thunder. Jake Theut stopped 26 of 30 shots while David Hrenak denied 24 of 27.

Adirondack hits the road Friday and Sunday to face Reading.

