Thunder Fall 4-3 in OT to Swamp Rabbits
November 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder have points in five straight games after a 4-3 overtime loss to the visiting Greenville Swamp Rabbits inside Cool Insuring Arena on Wednesday night.
Nikita Pavlychev gave Greenville a 1-0 lead late in the first period. From the right point, defenseman Frank Hora fed Pavlychev with a tap-in goal at the side of the crease for his seventh of the year. Hora collected the lone assist, and the Swamp Rabbits took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.
After a Jake Theut save, Alex Ierullo sent the rebound into the net for a 2-0 lead. The assists were credited to Pavlychev and Max Martin at 5:10 of the second period. The goal was Ierullo's fourth of the year.
Adirondack responded to get on the board as Shane Harper fired a shot over the shoulder of goaltender David Hrenak for his third of the year. Colin Long and Sebastian Vidmar were given the assists and the Thunder trailed 2-1 to start the third frame.
Greenville took a 3-1 lead at 7:01 of the third period after the Thunder killed a penalty. Brett Kemp lifted a backhand shot just under the cross bar for his fourth of the year.
The Thunder scored back-to-back goals to tie the game late in regulation. Jake Ryczek fired a wrist shot into the net with 4:09 left in regulation and Sebastian Vidmar tipped in a Shane Harper shot with 3:49 left in the third to force overtime. Ryczek's goal was his second of the year while Vidmar collected his third of the season.
In overtime, Alex Ierullo scored just 36 seconds in for the 4-3 win over the Thunder. Jake Theut stopped 26 of 30 shots while David Hrenak denied 24 of 27.
Adirondack hits the road Friday and Sunday to face Reading.
The Thunder return home for three home games on Thanksgiving break, November 23 and 25 against the Newfoundland Growlers and November 26 against the Reading Royals. November 26 is Teddy Bear Toss Night and get four tickets, four hotdogs, four sodas, and four teddy bears for just $75. Get your tickets by visiting the Thunder front office or by calling 518-480-3355.
For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 16, 2022
- Royals Hand Worcester First Home Loss, 6-2 - Worcester Railers HC
- Cyclones' Rally Falls a Goal Short in First Regulation Loss - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Everblades Edged by Gladiators, 3-2 - Florida Everblades
- Ierullo Nets OT Winner, Rabbits Hold off Thunder for Fifth Win of the Season - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Thunder Fall 4-3 in OT to Swamp Rabbits - Adirondack Thunder
- Gladiators and Guertler Bite Back at Everblades - Atlanta Gladiators
- Growlers Blank Mariners 5-0 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Mariners Outshoot, But Can't Outscore Growlers - Maine Mariners
- Monsters Recall Goaltender Pavel Cajan - Kalamazoo Wings
- Kozlowski Traded to Heartlanders; Jones Reassigned - Iowa Heartlanders
- Two Former Admirals Part of ECHL Hall of Fame Class - Norfolk Admirals
- ECHL All-Star Classic to Air Live on NHL Network - Norfolk Admirals
- ECHL Transactions - November 16 - ECHL
- Kerins and Lavigne Assigned to Rush - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Presented by Sentara Healthcare and Optima Health to be Televised Nationally LIVE on NHL Network - ECHL
- Lions Looking for a Second Straight Win - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Constantinou Heads to Barracuda - Wichita Thunder
- Three-Game Series against Champs Begins Tonight - Atlanta Gladiators
- Blades Begin Three-Game Set with Atlanta - Florida Everblades
- Gameday Report: Swamp Rabbits vs Thunder (7:00pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Americans Open Two-Game Series in Cincinnati Tonight - Allen Americans
- Royals Ride Win Streak into Weekday Faceoff in Worcester - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.