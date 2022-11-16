Ierullo Nets OT Winner, Rabbits Hold off Thunder for Fifth Win of the Season

GLENS FALLS, NY - Alex Ierullo's overtime winner lifted the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to a 4-3 victory over the Adirondack Thunder on Wednesday night at Cool Insuring Arena.

In their first non-divisional game of the season, the Swamp Rabbits found the opening goal of the game at 17:33, as Captain Frank Hora snapped a puck to the backside post for Nikita Pavlychev to tip into the Thunder net for the 1-0 lead and his seventh of the season.

Greenville added to its advantage with a rebound goal by Alex Ierullo, his fourth of the season for the 2-0 advantage. At 13:22, Adirondack's Shane Harper fired his third of the season into the Greenville net to close the gap to a single tally.

In the third, Brett Kemp re-established Greenville's two-goal advantage, lifting a backhanded goal, his fourth of the season, into the net at 7:01. Adirondack clawed its way back into the game with a Jake Ryczek goal at 15:51, before Sebastian Vidmar angled a puck off his skate at 16:11 to tie the game and send the contest into overtime.

The extra frame began with a quick chance for the Swamp Rabbits that developed into an odd-man rush for the Thunder in the other direction. Greenville goaltender David Hrenak made a back-post save that generated a two-on-one for Greenville into the offensive zone. Kemp slid the puck to Ierullu who slotted his second overtime goal of the season into the net just 36 second into the sudden-death.

With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 5-4-2-0 while the Thunder fall to 2-4-2-1.

The Swamp Rabbits remain on the road on Friday night, as they travel to Worcester, MA to face the Worcester Railers for the first of two weekend games at 7:05 p.m. Swamp Rabbits tickets can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Box Office.

