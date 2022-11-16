2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Presented by Sentara Healthcare and Optima Health to be Televised Nationally LIVE on NHL Network

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced today that the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Sentara Healthcare and Optima Health will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network© on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. ET from Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

The 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Sentara Healthcare and Optima Health will consist of a tournament featuring the ECHL All-Stars and the Norfolk Admirals, with an integrated skills competition with points counting towards each team's score. The game will take place on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Norfolk Scope Arena.

This presentation of the Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic marks the sixth consecutive All-Star event that the ECHL and NHL Network, the TV home for the National Hockey League, have worked together to air the game live in the United States. For local channel listings, go to www.NHLNetwork.com.

Tickets for the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Sentara Healthcare and Optima Health are now available. CLICK HERE to purchase your tickets today! For more information on the 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic, visit. ECHL.com/allstar.

