Kozlowski Traded to Heartlanders; Jones Reassigned

November 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders, proud ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild announced the following two roster moves Wednesday.

- Goaltender Hunter Jones has been reassigned from the Heartlanders to the Iowa Wild by the Minnesota Wild.

- The Heartlanders have acquired goaltender Trevin Kozlowski from Cincinnati in exchange for future considerations

Jones has played in four games this season for Iowa, registering a 3.50 goals-against average and an .893 save percentage.

Kozlowski makes his return to Iowa after playing for the Iowa Wild (3 GP, 1-1-0 record, 2.53 GAA, .918 sv. %) and the Heartlanders (9-11-2, 3.51 GAA, .899 sv. %) last season. He won the 2021-22 ECHL Community Service Award for his work in eastern Iowa while playing for the Landers, dedicating his personal time to volunteer at the Iowa City VA Medical Center and the local non-profit Salute to the Fallen. The Army-West Point graduate also launched his own program called Trevin's Tickets last season in which his personal tickets were donated to active, retired and reserve military members living in Iowa. The 25-year-old signed an ECHL contract with Cincinnati this offseason and has yet to appear in a game this season.

