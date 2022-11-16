ECHL Transactions - November 16
November 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, November 16, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Kansas City:
Owen Savory, G
Savannah:
Brian Hawkinson, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Francis Marotte, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Nick Rivera, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Nick Rivera, F placed on reserve
Allen:
Add Kris Renfrow, G added as EBUG
Atlanta:
Add Josh Thrower, D activated from reserve
Delete Paul McAvoy, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Zach Berzolla, D assigned by Rochester
Add Zack Andrusiak, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Matt Berry, F activated from reserve
Delete Dakota Betts, D placed on reserve
Delete Trevin Kozlowski, G traded to Iowa
Florida:
Add Kyle Neuber, F activated from reserve
Delete Levko Koper, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Delete Adam Brubacher, D recalled by Bakersfield
Delete Ryan Fanti, G recalled to Bakersfield by Edmonton
Greenville:
Add Bryce Reddick, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Brannon McManus, F activated from reserve
Delete Austin Eastman, F placed on reserve
Delete Bryce Reddick, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Iowa:
Delete Hunter Jones, G recalled to Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota
Kalamazoo:
Delete Pavel Cajan, G recalled by Cleveland
Maine:
Add Fedor Gordeev, D activated from reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Taylor Egan, D activated from reserve
Add Chad Pietroniro, F/D activated from reserve
Delete Chris Martenet, D placed on reserve
Delete Tyler Boland, F recalled by Manitoba
Delete Isaac Johnson, F recalled by Manitoba
Norfolk:
Add Carter Robertson, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Brett Ouderkirk, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Simon Lavigne, D assigned by Calgary (AHL)
Add Rory Kerins, F assigned from Calgary (AHL) by Calgary (NHL)
Savannah:
Add Nolan Valleau, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Darion Hanson, G activated from reserve
Add Marcus Kallionkieli, F activated from reserve
Delete Nolan Valleau, D placed on reserve
Delete Jordan Papirny, G placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Thomas Sigouin, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Francis Thibeault, D activated from reserve
Delete Philippe Desrosiers, G placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Chris Perna, D activated from reserve
Add Colton Ellis, G activated from reserve
Delete Daniel Mannella, G placed on reserve
Delete Jack Doremus, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Wichita:
Delete Billy Constantinou, D recalled by San Jose (AHL)
Worcester:
Add Conor Breen, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Jack Quinlivan, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Zack Bross, F placed on reserve
Delete Philip Beaulieu, D placed on family/bereavement leave
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 16, 2022
- ECHL Transactions - November 16 - ECHL
- Kerins and Lavigne Assigned to Rush - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Presented by Sentara Healthcare and Optima Health to be Televised Nationally LIVE on NHL Network - ECHL
- Lions Looking for a Second Straight Win - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Constantinou Heads to Barracuda - Wichita Thunder
- Three-Game Series against Champs Begins Tonight - Atlanta Gladiators
- Blades Begin Three-Game Set with Atlanta - Florida Everblades
- Gameday Report: Swamp Rabbits vs Thunder (7:00pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Americans Open Two-Game Series in Cincinnati Tonight - Allen Americans
- Royals Ride Win Streak into Weekday Faceoff in Worcester - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.