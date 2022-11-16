ECHL Transactions - November 16

November 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, November 16, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kansas City:

Owen Savory, G

Savannah:

Brian Hawkinson, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Francis Marotte, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Nick Rivera, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Nick Rivera, F placed on reserve

Allen:

Add Kris Renfrow, G added as EBUG

Atlanta:

Add Josh Thrower, D activated from reserve

Delete Paul McAvoy, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Zach Berzolla, D assigned by Rochester

Add Zack Andrusiak, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Matt Berry, F activated from reserve

Delete Dakota Betts, D placed on reserve

Delete Trevin Kozlowski, G traded to Iowa

Florida:

Add Kyle Neuber, F activated from reserve

Delete Levko Koper, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Delete Adam Brubacher, D recalled by Bakersfield

Delete Ryan Fanti, G recalled to Bakersfield by Edmonton

Greenville:

Add Bryce Reddick, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Brannon McManus, F activated from reserve

Delete Austin Eastman, F placed on reserve

Delete Bryce Reddick, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Iowa:

Delete Hunter Jones, G recalled to Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota

Kalamazoo:

Delete Pavel Cajan, G recalled by Cleveland

Maine:

Add Fedor Gordeev, D activated from reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Taylor Egan, D activated from reserve

Add Chad Pietroniro, F/D activated from reserve

Delete Chris Martenet, D placed on reserve

Delete Tyler Boland, F recalled by Manitoba

Delete Isaac Johnson, F recalled by Manitoba

Norfolk:

Add Carter Robertson, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Brett Ouderkirk, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Simon Lavigne, D assigned by Calgary (AHL)

Add Rory Kerins, F assigned from Calgary (AHL) by Calgary (NHL)

Savannah:

Add Nolan Valleau, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Darion Hanson, G activated from reserve

Add Marcus Kallionkieli, F activated from reserve

Delete Nolan Valleau, D placed on reserve

Delete Jordan Papirny, G placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Thomas Sigouin, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Francis Thibeault, D activated from reserve

Delete Philippe Desrosiers, G placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Chris Perna, D activated from reserve

Add Colton Ellis, G activated from reserve

Delete Daniel Mannella, G placed on reserve

Delete Jack Doremus, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Wichita:

Delete Billy Constantinou, D recalled by San Jose (AHL)

Worcester:

Add Conor Breen, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jack Quinlivan, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Zack Bross, F placed on reserve

Delete Philip Beaulieu, D placed on family/bereavement leave

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.