Americans Open Two-Game Series in Cincinnati Tonight

Cincinnati, Ohio - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), open a two-game series in Cincinnati tonight. It is the first game this season outside the division, and the first game in the Eastern Time Zone this year. The Americans ended their four-game losing streak last Saturday with a win over Utah. Cincinnati is a perfect 7-0 to start the season.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:00 pm CST

Puck Drop: 6:35 pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: 12/2/22 vs. Rapid City Rush

Last Game: The Americans ended their four-game losing streak last Saturday night with a 4-2 win over the Utah Grizzlies. Hank Crone, Liam Finlay, Jack Combs, and Zach Pochiro scored for the Americans. It was their first win since the home-opener on October 29th. Allen jumped out to a 2-0 lead and remained perfect when they score the first goal (3-0).

Zach Pochiro extends point streak: Americans forward Zach Pochiro extended his point streak to four games with a goal in Saturday night's win over Utah. Pochiro has four goals in eight games this season and is tied with Jack Combs for the team lead in goals. Pochiro played in his 292nd career game on Saturday, now just eight away from 300 professional games. With his goal on Saturday night, he is two goals away from 100.

Blachman receives suspension: Americans forward Nico Blachman received a two-game suspension for actions in the Americans victory over Utah last Saturday. He will miss the series against Cincinnati this week. He is eligible to return to the lineup on Saturday night in Fort Wayne.

Albano and Flodell remain Belleville: Americans defenseman Nick Albano, has played in two games for the Belleville Senators since being loaned and has no points registered with one shot on goal. Logan Flodell has served as the backup netminder only.

Comparing Allen and Cincinnati

Allen Americans:

Home: 2-2-1

Away: 1-2-0

Overall: 2-3-1

Last 10: 3-4-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (4) Zach Pochiro and Jack Combs

Assists: (5) Jack Combs and Liam Finlay

Points: (9) Jack Combs

+/-: (+5) Zach Pochiro and Liam Finlay

PIM: (39) Nico Blachman

Cincinnati Cyclones:

Home: 3-0

Road: 4-0

Overall: 7-0

Last 10: 7-0

Cincinnati Cyclones Leaders:

Goals: (7) Justin Vaive

Assists: (10) Louie Caporusso

Points: (13) Louie Caporusso

+/-: (+10) Jason Smereck

PIM: (46) Arvin Atwal

