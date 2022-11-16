Cyclones' Rally Falls a Goal Short in First Regulation Loss

Cincinnati, OH- Lincoln Griffin almost single-handedly brought the Cyclones back from a three goal deficit, but the Allen Americans managed to hang on for a 5-4 win, giving Cincinnati its first regulation loss nine games into the season.

The Cyclones (7-1-0-1) continue to hold first place in the Central Division and trail only Newfoundland for the best record across the ECHL.

- Allen and Cincinnati traded goals less than a minute apart. Hank Crone gave the Americans the game's first goal on a cross-ice feed during an Americans power play 13:23 into the first, shuffling a puck past Beck Warm for the 1-0 lead. The advantage was brief, as Lee Lapid struck 52 seconds later, converting for the 'Clones to tie the game.

- The second period featured a barrage of goals coming on both sides of the puck. Allen built itself 3-1 and 5-2 leads during the frame, including another goal from Crone and a pair of tallies from Jack Combs, who ultimately got credited with the game-winning-goal.

- Brandon Yeamans found the back of the net for his first of the season 4:44 into the middle period. Yeamans finished the night with a goal and an assist, registering his second career multi-point game.

- Late in the second and down 5-2, Lincoln Griffin converted in a 4-on-4 situation, breaking into the zone with Patrick Polino and Dajon Mingo, who slid a cross-ice feed to the net where Griffin crashed, scoring his fifth goal of the season.

- Griffin beat Americans goaltender Luke Peressini a second time late in the third period. With 4:55 to play, yet another 4-on-4 sequence benefitted the second year pro, as Griffin corralled a pass from Lapid in the high slot for his sixth goal of the season, making it 5-4.

- Pressure continued to mount in favor of the Cyclones, who outshot Allen, 14-3 in the third period, but Peressini held on, making 29 saves to help Allen hold on to a 5-4 victory.

- The Cyclones and Americans conclude their short, two game season series Friday night on Shut Out The Hate Night at Heritage Bank Center.

