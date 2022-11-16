Cyclones' Rally Falls a Goal Short in First Regulation Loss
November 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH- Lincoln Griffin almost single-handedly brought the Cyclones back from a three goal deficit, but the Allen Americans managed to hang on for a 5-4 win, giving Cincinnati its first regulation loss nine games into the season.
The Cyclones (7-1-0-1) continue to hold first place in the Central Division and trail only Newfoundland for the best record across the ECHL.
- Allen and Cincinnati traded goals less than a minute apart. Hank Crone gave the Americans the game's first goal on a cross-ice feed during an Americans power play 13:23 into the first, shuffling a puck past Beck Warm for the 1-0 lead. The advantage was brief, as Lee Lapid struck 52 seconds later, converting for the 'Clones to tie the game.
- The second period featured a barrage of goals coming on both sides of the puck. Allen built itself 3-1 and 5-2 leads during the frame, including another goal from Crone and a pair of tallies from Jack Combs, who ultimately got credited with the game-winning-goal.
- Brandon Yeamans found the back of the net for his first of the season 4:44 into the middle period. Yeamans finished the night with a goal and an assist, registering his second career multi-point game.
- Late in the second and down 5-2, Lincoln Griffin converted in a 4-on-4 situation, breaking into the zone with Patrick Polino and Dajon Mingo, who slid a cross-ice feed to the net where Griffin crashed, scoring his fifth goal of the season.
- Griffin beat Americans goaltender Luke Peressini a second time late in the third period. With 4:55 to play, yet another 4-on-4 sequence benefitted the second year pro, as Griffin corralled a pass from Lapid in the high slot for his sixth goal of the season, making it 5-4.
- Pressure continued to mount in favor of the Cyclones, who outshot Allen, 14-3 in the third period, but Peressini held on, making 29 saves to help Allen hold on to a 5-4 victory.
- The Cyclones and Americans conclude their short, two game season series Friday night on Shut Out The Hate Night at Heritage Bank Center.
The Cyclones and Americans conclude their short, two game season series Friday night on Shut Out The Hate Night at Heritage Bank Center.
