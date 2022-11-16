Constantinou Heads to Barracuda

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that defenseman Billy Constantinou has been recalled by the San Jose Barracuda.

Constantinou, 21, leads the Thunder with 10 assists this year. A native of Scarborough, Ontario, the 6-foot, 185-pound defenseman is tied for third in the league in assists, second among defensemen in helpers and second among blueliners with six power play assists.

He was acquired last season at the trade deadline from the Atlanta Gladiators. Constantinou finished with eight assists in nine contests in Thunder blue. He signed a one-year, two-way AHL deal with the San Jose Barracuda prior to the start of this season.

Constantinou began last year with the Iowa Heartlanders and then dealt to the Gladiators last February. He finished with 33 points (7g, 26a) in 63 games as a rookie. Constantinou also made his AHL debut on January 15 with the Chicago Wolves.

