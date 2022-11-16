Lions Looking for a Second Straight Win

November 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Tonight marks the first time in ECHL history that the Lions de Trois-Rivières will face the Norfolk Admirals. Head coach Éric Bélanger and his players will be looking to capitalize on a three-game homestand against the Admirals at Colisée Vidéotron to improve their place in the standings, as the team currently sits in fifth spot in the North division with a 3-6-1 record. The Lions should be firing on all cylinders this evening as they are coming off a 2-1 road victory against the Orlando Solar Bears on Sunday. Trois-Rivières played a strong game and goaltender Joe Vrbetic was forced to relieve Philippe Desrosiers in net after he was injured on Orlando's first goal. Vrbetic stopped all 19 shots he faced. Colin Bilek scored in a third consecutive game and is now the Lions leading goal-getter with six goals in 10 games. The Admirals and new head coach Jeff Carr are enduring a tough start to the season with only one victory in 12 games. The Carolina Hurricanes affiliate has been winless in its last eight games.

Players to watch

Lions captain Cédric Montminy (#21): He'll be looking to bounce back after a rough start to the season with only one assist in five games. Montminy missed five games due to suspension after the team's second game. The Sherbrooke native collected 38 points in 61 games last year.

Admirals forward Aidan Brown (#43): He's had a good start to the season with 4-6-10 totals in 11 games. He's picked up six points in his last six games.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.