Everblades Edged by Gladiators, 3-2

ESTERO, Fla. - Gabe Guertler's two goals led the Atlanta Gladiators to a 3-2 victory over the Florida Everblades Wednesday night at Hertz Arena.

Atlanta outshot Florida 14-6 in the first period and built up a 2-0 lead on goals by Reece Vitelli and Guertler. Florida would respond early in the second with a goal by Kobe Roth, but Guertler's second of the game restored the Gladiators' two-goal advantage. Dominic Franco provided a shorthanded goal in the third, but that would be as close as the Everblades would get.

Atlanta has now won two of three meetings with Florida this season. The Gladiators have now won five of their last six games while handing the Everblades their first loss at Hertz Arena this season.

The two teams will square off again Friday, November 18 at 7:30 p.m. with the Everblades looking to get back in the win column.

SCORING SUMMARY -

1st Period

6:35 Atlanta R. Vitelli 4 (C. Sylvester)

10:05 Atlanta G. Guertler 4 PP (E. Neiley, R. Vitelli)

2nd Period

2:12 Florida K. Roth 3 (M. Neville)

10:55 Atlanta G. Guertler 5 (C. Sylvester, D. Topatigh)

3rd Period

5:48 Florida D. Franco 3 SH (Unassisted)

GOALTENDERS

Atlanta - Tyler Parks, 27 Saves

Florida - Cam Johnson, 24 Saves

TEAM STATISTICS

Shots on Goal - Atlanta 27, Florida 29

Power Plays - Atlanta 1-4, Florida 0-7

Shorthanded Goals - Atlanta 0, Florida 1

Penalties (Minutes) - Atlanta 9 (21), Florida 5 (21)

NEWS AND NOTES

Florida (6-3-1-0) saw its three-game unbeaten streak come to an end, snapping the season's second-longest stretch without a loss in regulation.

Kobe Roth found the net for the second straight game, the first time in his brief professional career he has scored in back-to-back contests. Roth has notched a point in four of his last five matches.

Dominic Franco ran his point streak to four games and picked up the Everblades' second shorthanded goal of the season. It was the Blades' first since Mike Neville tallied a shorty on opening night.

Cam Johnson turned aside 24 shots and saw his personal five-game unbeaten streak draw to a close. Johnson entered the match with a 4-0-1-0 record over his previous five starts.

With Atlanta taking a 2-0 lead after the first period, tonight's game marked the first time since the season opener, a span of nine games, that the Everblades surrendered multiple goals in the opening frame.

The 3-2 margin was the fourth time in the Blades' last five contests with a 3-2 final score.

NEXT GAME

The Everblades and Gladiators will square off for the second game of the current three-game set Friday night at Hertz Arena. Action is slated to get underway at 7:30 p.m. The contest will be the fourth meeting of the South Division rivals this season, with Atlanta entering play holding a 2-1 advantage in the season series.

Fans can take advantage of the popular 239 Friday Deals and pick up two tickets, two programs and two Kraken cocktails for the extra special price of $39! In addition, kids 12 and under can eat free at Breakaway Sports Pub, while all fans will receive a magnet schedule, courtesy of Christmas Tree Shops.

