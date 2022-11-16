Blades Begin Three-Game Set with Atlanta

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades begin a three-game series against the Atlanta Gladiators on Wednesday, November 16 at 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena.

Florida is coming off a 3-1 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Sunday. The victory gives the Everblades a 2-1-1-0 record on their four-game road trip. Atlanta also won on Sunday, a 4-3 OT win over the Savannah Ghost Pirates. The Gladiators have won four of their last five games.

Florida and Atlanta are meeting for the third time this season. The Gladiators won the first match 4-2 in the season opener on October 21. Florida responded the next night, taking a 5-3 decision on October 22.

Five players got three points in the two games between the two clubs earlier this season - Joe Pendenza and Oliver Chau for Florida, and Mike Pelech, Gabe Guertler, and Kameron Kielly for Atlanta.

Evan Fitzpatrick was the goalie for Florida's win, while Tyler Parks picked up Atlanta's win over the Everblades.

This game is the first Hump Day of the season. Fans can enjoy $3 hot dogs and Bud Light drafts all night long as soon as the doors open at 6:30 p.m.

