Royals Put in Complete Effort to Take Two of Three from Growlers

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, beat the Newfoundland Growlers, 4-2, Saturday, Dec. 4, at Mary Brown's Centre in St. John's, Newfoundland. Pat Nagle saved 34 of 36 shots, while Evan Cormier stopped 20 of 23 shots.

Frank DiChiara opened the scoring with a goal early in the second period. He sped into the zone and behind the defense swatted at the puck multiple times before it squeaked by Cormier to make it 1-0. Later in the period, DiChiara skated in from the left side of the zone before cutting into the low slot. He lost control of the puck but fooled Cormier in the process, and Brayden Low connected with the it while positioned underneath the goal line to send it in the net, 2-0.

Marcus Power connected on the power play under a minute later to cut the Royals' lead in half, 2-1. However, Brad Morrison scored his first goal as a Royals player seconds into the third period to rebuild the Royals' lead to two.

After the Growlers' Orin Centazzo scored late in the third period, Morrison, loaned from Lehigh Valley, sealed the game with a solo effort for the empty netter. He now has 23 points in 30 ECHL games.

The Royals play the Adirondack Thunder Friday, Dec. 10 at 7:00 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena before returning home for Affiliation Night against the Thunder the following night.

UPCOMING GAMES

Saturday, Dec. 11 vs. Adirondack - Affiliation Night! Celebrate the Royals' affiliation with the Flyers. Gritty will be at Santander Arena, a Kirill Ustimenko bobblehead will be given away presented by Savage Auto Group, the Royals will play on orange ice, fans will get chances to win gift cards during the game, and there will be a Teddy Bear Toss, postgame skate presented by T-Mobile, and postgame party presented by DoubleTree by Hilton Reading.

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

