Thunder Net Four Goals in the Third to Beat Mariners, 4-1

December 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release









Adirondack Thunder forward Nick Rivera

(Adirondack Thunder) Adirondack Thunder forward Nick Rivera(Adirondack Thunder)

PORTLAND, ME - The Adirondack Thunder picked up their third straight win as they scored four goals in the game's final period to defeat the Maine Mariners 4-1 on Saturday night in Portland. Ryan Smith, Sebastian Vidmar, Pete MacArthur, and Nick Rivera all tallied goals as the Thunder moved to 8-8-0-1 on the season.

The first goal of the game did not come until 12:05 into the second period. After a Thunder defensive zone turnover, Maine's Mathew Santos beat Adirondack netminder Mareks Mitens to let the teddy bears fly at Cross Insurance Arena.

With the Mariners on top 1-0, the Thunder needed just 38 seconds into the third period to tie the game. Maine netminder Callum Booth gave the puck away to Ryan Smith right in front for his third of the season.

Adirondack took their first lead of the game at the 7:59 mark of the third. Sebastian Vidmar let a slapshot go from the top of the left circle that fooled Booth for Vidmar's first goal as a member of the Thunder. Jake Ryczek and Blake Thompson earned the assists.

Pete MacArthur added to the Thunder lead after the captain got his own rebound and banked a shot off of Booth at 14:25 to make it 3-1. Nick Rivera sealed the victory with an empty-net goal with 1:22 left.

Mareks Mitens made 28 saves on 29 shots to pick up his sixth win of the season. Adirondack and Maine both finished the night 0-for-3 on the powerplay.

NEXT GAME: Adirondack closes out their road three-in-three weekend with another matchup against the Maine Mariners tomorrow at 3:00pm.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.