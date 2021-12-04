Kupsky's 27-Save Effort Leads Steelheads in 5-0 Shutout Win

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Idaho Steelheads (11-7-1) controlled play on both sides of the ice with a strong 5-0 blanking of the Kansas City Mavericks (7-10-1) on Saturday night from Cable Dahmer Arena.

THE GAME'S STO--RY

Though there wasn't scoring in the first period, the Steelheads struck iron in the second period with a pair of goals starting with forward Luc Brown (2:01 2nd) on the second shift of the frame to take the 1-0 lead. Forward Matt Tugnutt (8:49 2nd; 5:55 3rd) scored not only his first professional goal off a Mavericks skate but also added his second pro goal early in the third period off the crossbar to stretch the advantage to 3-0. Brown (PP, 7:31 3rd) extended the team's scoring streak on the power pay to six games with his second of the night, and forward Zack Andrusiak (18:21 3rd) added one of his own to cap off the scoring and the 5-0 win. Jake Kupsky halted all 27 shots in the shutout victory.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. IDH - Jake Kupsky (27-save shutout)

2. IDH - Matt Tugnutt (first two pro goals)

3. IDH - Shawn McBride (three assists)

PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME

Shawn McBride (F) - three primary assists on first three goals

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- Jake Kupsky: For the second time this year, Kupsky earns a Saturday shutout on the road for his fourth win of the season. He's just one of two goaltenders in the ECHL with a pair of shutouts this season.

- Luc Brown: Brown earns his second multi-goal game of the season and his second-straight game with tallies. He now sits with six goals and 14 points in 19 games this season.

- Matt Tugnutt: Tugnutt notched his first professional goal in the second period as well as his first multi-goal game of his career in the same effort. The rookie missed eight games and came back with a pair of goals on the weekend.

- Shawn McBride: McBride earned his first three-assist game of the season after going pointless in four-straight contests. He's the first Steelheads player with a trio of assists in the same game this year and now owns a career-best eight points (8 assists).

CATCH OF THE DAY

The Steelheads earned their second shutout of the season with both coming on Saturday nights on the road. The Steelheads have yet to have a season in the ECHL era without a shutout or multiple shutouts in the same year. The last goaltender with two road shutouts came from Tomas Sholl in Nov. 2, 2019 in Utah (1-0 W) and Dec. 19, 2019 in Norfolk (2-0 W). The Steelheads have 85 shutouts in the ECHL era with 45 of those coming away from Boise.

ATTENDANCE: 4,487

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads return home to open a six-game homestand at Idaho Central Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 7:10 p.m. against the South Carolina Stingrays. Tickets are available by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 331-TIXS. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 95.3FM/1350AM KTIK "The Ticket" as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 & FloHockey.

