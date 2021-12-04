ECHL Transactions - December 4
December 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, December 4, 2021:
Adirondack:
Add Brandon Kasel, G activated from reserve
Delete Alex Sakellaropoulos, G placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Kyle Thacker, D activated from reserve
Delete Mason Mitchell, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Jordan Schneider, D activated from reserve
Add Colton Heffley, F activated from reserve
Delete Cliff Watson, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Francois Brassard, G assigned by Hartford
Delete Tyler Wall, G recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers
Kansas City:
Add Ben Johnson, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jake Smith, F placed on reserve
Delete Matt Greenfield, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/1)
Maine:
Add Nick Master, F returned from loan to Lehigh Valley
Add Jake Bricknell, F added to active roster (traded from Kansas City)
Delete Jake Bricknell, F placed on reserve
Delete Jason Horvath, D placed on reserve
Delete Zachary Bouthillier, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/28)
Newfoundland:
Add Derian Plouffe, F activated from reserve
Delete Brennan Kapcheck, D placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Victor Hadfield, D activated from reserve
Delete Dominick Sacco, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Seth Barton, D assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit
Add Steve Oleksy, D activated from reserve
Add John Albert, F activated from reserve
Delete Connor Walters, D placed on reserve
Delete Brandon Schultz, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Delete Trey Bradley, F recalled by Colorado (AHL)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 4, 2021
- Santos Gets Teddy Bear Goal, But Mariners Fall to Thunder - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Net Four Goals in the Third to Beat Mariners, 4-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Royals Put in Complete Effort to Take Two of Three from Growlers - Reading Royals
- Growlers Drop 4-2 Decision to Royals - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - December 4 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: Teddy Bear Toss and Hispanic Heritage Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Royals Look to Take Two of Three against Growlers at 5:30 - Reading Royals
- Week-Long Series up for Grabs in Norfolk - Atlanta Gladiators
- Skunk Apes and Trois Rivières Set for Teddy Bear Toss - Florida Everblades
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits at Stingrays - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Nailers Hold off Cyclones for 3-2 Win - Cincinnati Cyclones
- K-Wings Defeat Grizz 3-1 on Pride Night at the Mav - Utah Grizzlies
- Gorsuch Gorgeous in K-Wings Win - Kalamazoo Wings
- Rush Comeback Falls Short in Tulsa, 4-2 - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.