ECHL Transactions - December 4

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, December 4, 2021:

Adirondack:

Add Brandon Kasel, G activated from reserve

Delete Alex Sakellaropoulos, G placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Kyle Thacker, D activated from reserve

Delete Mason Mitchell, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Jordan Schneider, D activated from reserve

Add Colton Heffley, F activated from reserve

Delete Cliff Watson, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Francois Brassard, G assigned by Hartford

Delete Tyler Wall, G recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers

Kansas City:

Add Ben Johnson, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jake Smith, F placed on reserve

Delete Matt Greenfield, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/1)

Maine:

Add Nick Master, F returned from loan to Lehigh Valley

Add Jake Bricknell, F added to active roster (traded from Kansas City)

Delete Jake Bricknell, F placed on reserve

Delete Jason Horvath, D placed on reserve

Delete Zachary Bouthillier, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/28)

Newfoundland:

Add Derian Plouffe, F activated from reserve

Delete Brennan Kapcheck, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Victor Hadfield, D activated from reserve

Delete Dominick Sacco, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Seth Barton, D assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit

Add Steve Oleksy, D activated from reserve

Add John Albert, F activated from reserve

Delete Connor Walters, D placed on reserve

Delete Brandon Schultz, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Delete Trey Bradley, F recalled by Colorado (AHL)

