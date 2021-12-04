Kozlowski Makes Career-High 48 Saves, Heartlanders Win

Fort Wayne, IN - Trevin Kozlowski blocked a career-best 48 shots, including a penalty-shot denial with two minutes left, and the Iowa Heartlanders came from behind to defeat the Fort Wayne Komets, 2-1, Saturday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Adrien Beraldo rifled the game-winning goal at 2:29 of the third. Joe Widmar scored to even the score halfway through the second.

Trevin Kozlowski made 23 saves in the first period, nine in the second and 16 in the third. The only shot that snuck by his grasp was an opening strike from Stephen Harper at 6:41 of the first. In the third, Nick Jermain was stoned by Kozlowski's arm on a penalty shot and the Heartlanders survived from there.

Bailey Brkin blocked 24 in defeat.

On the game-winning goal, Beraldo drove left over the left-wing line, moved to the top of left-wing circle and sniped it over the shoulder of the goalie for his second of the season.

The Heartlanders scored in the second period to even the game at one; Widmar crossed the blue line, received a left-wing pass from Jack Billings and slammed it from the dot through the five-hole of Brkin.

