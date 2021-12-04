Week-Long Series up for Grabs in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - The Atlanta Gladiators (8-6-2-0) meet the Norfolk Admirals (9-8-0-1) tonight for the rubber match of the week-long series. Atlanta and Norfolk have split the previous two engagements, and the Glads sit right behind the Admirals in the middle of the South Division standings with 18 points.

Scouting the Admirals

Atlanta spoiled Norfolk's perfect home record on Friday, and now the Admirals are 5-1-0-0 when playing at home. Norfolk is led by Alex Tonge's 15 points (7G-8A), but Tonge is yet to record a point against the Gladiators this season. After seeing Beck Warm in net the last two games, it is likely that Atlanta will now face Dylan Wells tonight. Wells owns a 3-3-0-0 record, a 3.89 goals-against average, and an .898 save percentage.

Last Time Out/Last Meeting

The Gladiators won their first game since Thanksgiving with a 4-1 victory over Norfolk on Friday night. Cody Milan had an opportunity in the first period to give the Ads the lead on a penalty shot, but Tyler Parks made a strong left-pad save to keep the game scoreless. Greg Campbell put Atlanta up 1-0 in the second period after a patient Mike Pelech hit Campbell as the trailer. In the closing seconds of the second frame, Luke Nogard found Cody Sylvester on the back door to give the Gladiators the lead again. Atlanta took a 3-1 advantage to open the third when Hugo Roy stole the puck from Lang and scored on a breakaway. Parks finished his night with 23 saves on 24 shots.

Red Hot Roy

Glads forward Hugo Roy leads the club with nine goals on the season. The centerman netted four goals in four games before getting the call up to Belleville in the AHL. After two scoreless games immediately following his return from Belleville, Roy has bagged five goals in his last five contests, including markers in his last three games.

Goal in 400th Pro Game for Sylvester

ï»¿Glads forward Cody Sylvester scored the game-winning goal on Friday against Norfolk for his seventh tally of the season. Friday marked Sylvester's 400th professional game. The 29-year-old from British Columbia has skated in five different professional leagues, including two in North America and three in Europe. Sylvester spent six years overseas before returning to the Western Hemisphere to play for the Wheeling Nailers last season.

400 ECHL Assists for Pelech

With an assist on Greg Campbell's goal in second period on Friday against Norfolk, Mike Pelech recorded his 400th ECHL assist. The 13-year pro is skating with his 11th ECHL club in the Gladiators, and currently ranks third all-time with 783 ECHL games played. Pelech also recorded a helper on Cody Sylvester's goal on Wednesday, and his 401 ECHL assists rank him third all-time in league standings.

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 PM ET

WHERE: Norfolk Scope - Norfolk, Va.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators at Norfolk Admirals

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV.

