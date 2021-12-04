Admirals Dominate Gladiators in Deciding Matchup

December 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release







NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, won Saturday Night's home matchup against the Atlanta Gladiators 4-1. In the final matchup of the three-game series against the Gladiators, the Admirals won in dominating fashion.

Atlanta was able to score first, just eight minutes into the game on a goal from Hugo Roy. Atlanta scored the first goal in all three games and Roy also scored in all three games.

A Zach Yoder hooking penalty a minute later would set up a power-play opportunity for the Admirals. Anthony Gagnon would tie the game up on a pass from Blake Murray to score his fifth goal of the season. Gagnon has scored in two of the last three games, and has accumulated six points this season. The Admirals have scored on the power play in each of the last two games.

Cody Milan would break the tie with 1:38 remaining in the period, scoring off of a pass from Alex Tonge. Milan has scored in three of the last six games, and has gathered five points in that span.

Chase Lang would open the second period in a hurry, scoring just 30 seconds into the period. Tonge collected his second point of the night with the assist on Lang's goal. Darien Craighead would extend the Admirals lead to three, scoring later in the period. Craighead scored his first goal since Thanksgiving when he scored the lone goal against Orlando.

Goaltender Dylan Wells was phenomenal for the Admirals, with 45 saves on 46 shots.

The Admirals brought energy and aggression tonight, with numerous big hits and fights throughout the game. Norfolk has played seven games in the last 10 days and capped off their stretch of games off with a victory. They will be back in action on Wednesday, December 8th when they take on the Florida Everblades in the first of three matchups.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.