ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced the following fines and suspension.

South Carolina's Sorensen fined, suspended

South Carolina's Hank Sorensen has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #218, Greenville at South Carolina, on Dec. 3.

Sorensen is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized boarding infraction at 0:55 of the first period.

Sorensen will miss South Carolina's game vs. Greenville tonight (Dec. 4).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Wheeling's Hutchison fined

Wheeling's Nick Hutchison has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #221, Cincinnati at Wheeling, on Dec. 3.

Hutchison is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized unsportsmanlike conduct infraction at 2:01 of the second period.

