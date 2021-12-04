Fuel Defeat Cyclones in Electric 4-0 Shutout
December 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
CINCINNATI - In their fourth matchup of the season, the Indy Fuel claimed victory over the Cincinnati Cyclones in a 4-0 shutout.
Cincinnati dominated the first period in shots and scoring opportunities. They held the period's only two power plays after Indy's Chris Cameron was called for cross-checking and Jordan Schneider was called for interference a short time later. Fuel goaltender Mitch Gillam held down the fort, stopping all 18 of the Cyclones' shots. Indy only totaled eight shots during the first but took the lead with just over five minutes to go after a breakaway goal from center Jared Thomas.
Halfway through the second period, Indy's Liam Folkes gave the Fuel some insurance with an unassisted breakaway shot. Cincy's Dajon Mingo was later given a two-minute penalty for tripping Indy's Seamus Malone, who very quickly got his revenge with the help of Brent Gates and Mike Lee making it 3-0 Fuel. With only 2:31 left in the period, fists were flying on both sides resulting in a stoppage in play for just over 11 minutes. After the dust settled, 34 total penalty minutes were given to Indy and 24 were given to Cincinnati. The Cyclones' Lukas Craggs would be called for tripping shortly after, but the Fuel weren't able to convert, leaving the score 3-0 after 40 minutes of play.
The Cyclones outshot Indy 12-6 and were awarded one power play during the third, but Indy's Gillam continued to stop everything that came his way. Cincy's Matt McLeod was called for slashing with four minutes left in the game, allowing Thomas to notch his second goal of the night. In the end, the Fuel came away with a 4-0 win and Gillam earned his second shutout of the season.
Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 8th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2021-22 season.
