Royals Look to Take Two of Three against Growlers at 5:30

Reading Royals goaltender Pat Nagle stuffs a shot from the Newfoundland Growlers

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, play the Newfoundland Growlers in St. John's at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Mary Brown's Centre. This is the final matchup of the week against Newfoundland.

Friday, the Royals beat the Growlers for the first time in 2021-22 behind Jackson Cressey's first-ever multi-goal game. Cressey scored midway through the first period to give Reading a lead it would never relinquish. Grant Cooper provided cushion to the Royals 3:54 into the second period with Cressey assisting.

Marcus Power scored late in the middle period after a shot from Matteo Piertroniro bounced off the post straight to Power's tape with an open net in front of him. This cut the lead in half, but just 2:42 into the third, Cressey added his second goal and third point of the game to rebuild the Royals' lead to two. Pat Nagle saved 30 of 31 shots en route to his 197th career ECHL win.

The Royals are second in the North Division, ahead of Trois-Rivieres by one point. Reading holds a record of 7-5-4-1 and 19 points. Newfoundland continues to lead the North and the ECHL with a 14-3-0-0 record and 28 points.

Fans can listen to the game at mixlr.com/readingroyals or watch at FloSports through bit.ly/RoyalsFloSports.

UPCOMING GAMES

Saturday, Dec. 11 vs. Adirondack - Affiliation Night! Celebrate the Royals' affiliation with the Flyers. Gritty will be at Santander Arena, a Kirill Ustimenko bobblehead will be given away presented by Savage Auto Group, the Royals will play on orange ice, fans will get chances to win gift cards during the game, and there will be a Teddy Bear Toss, postgame skate presented by T-Mobile, and postgame party presented by DoubleTree by Hilton Reading.

Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

