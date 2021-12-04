Lions Sweep Skunk Apes in 6-3 Showing

ESTERO, Fla. - The Trois-Rivières Lions scored four goals in the first period on Saturday night to take a 6-3 win and series sweep over the Florida Skunk Apes at Hertz Arena.

The Lions silenced the packed crowd of 7,358 at the six-minute mark of the first period when Peter Abbandonato chipped in a centering feed from Justin Ducharme. An additional assist was credited to Olivier Archambault. Abbandonato scored again just two minutes later from the near circle to double the Trois-Rivières lead to 2-0 with 12:06 to go in the opening stanza.

Period one continued to be a nightmare for the Skunk Apes with Alexis D'aoust (10:25) notching his third goal in as many games against Florida. John McCarron eventually got the Skunk Apes on the board, snapping a perfect shot on the breakaway to make it a 3-1 game, causing teddy Bears to rain down from the stands. Abbandonato earned a hat trick at 16:51 before Bobo Carpenter responded for Florida in the final 33 seconds. After twenty minutes of play, the teams combined six goals to the tune of a 4-2 Lions advantage.

Blake Winiecki drew the deficit closer at 4-3 after rifling a shot past goaltender Philippe Derosiers at the 8:15 marker of the second period. D'aoust kept the game out of Florida's reach on his second tally of the game with 7:13 to play in the frame.

In the third period, Abbandonato hit the net for the fourth time, increasing the score to 6-3 in Trois-Rivières' favor. That ultimately put the game away for good as the Lions clinched three consecutive victories over Florida. The Skunk Apes now stand at 8-6-2-3 while the Lions return north with a 10-7-0-0 record.

