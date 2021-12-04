K-Wings Defeat Grizz 3-1 on Pride Night at the Mav

December 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Kalamazoo Wings got 3rd period power play goals from Justin Taylor and Tanner Sorenson 27 seconds apart as they broke a 1-1 tie and turned it into a 3-1 victory over the Utah Grizzlies in the first ever Pride Night in Utah pro hockey history at Maverik Center.

The game was scoreless after 1 period as Kalamazoo outshot Utah 14 to 5. Utah got on the board first as Andrew Nielsen fired a long range pass that connected to Taylor Crunk, who put a nice move on Kalamazoo goaltender Trevor Gorsuch 8:08 into the second period. It was Crunk's first goal since February 22nd, 2019 when he played for the Fort Wayne Komets. Wings forward Max Humitz tied the game 15:57 into the period. The score was tied 1-1 after 2 frames.

Utah's Connor McDonald got a tripping minor 6:03 into the third period. 1 minute 3 seconds later Charle-Edouard D'Astous got a boarding minor to give Kalamazoo a 5 on 3 for 57 seconds. 32 seconds later Justin Taylor scored his 7th of the season. 27 seconds later Tanner Sorenson made it 3-1. Kalamazoo's 2 power play goals were the difference in the game. K-Zoo was 2 for 5 on the power play and Utah was 0 for 3.

Trevor Gorsuch got the win in net for the Wings. He saved 24 of 25. Utah's Trent Miner saved 39 of 42. Kalamazoo outshot Utah 42 to 25. Brandon Cutler's 9 game point streak ended. Luka Burzan led Utah with 8 shots.

The series continues on Saturday night with the annual Teddy Bear Toss. It's also Hispanic Heritage night and Mother Son Night. Face-off will be at 7:10 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. The Game can be seen on FloHockey and heard on Mixlr at https://mixlr.com/utah-grizzlies-hockey

3 stars

1. Erik Bradford (Kalamazoo) - 3 assists, +1, 5 shots.

2. Brenden Miller (Kalamazoo) - 3 assists, 1 shot.

3. Justin Taylor (Kalamazoo) - GWG 7:37 into the 3rd period. 3 shots on goal.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.