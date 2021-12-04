Gorsuch Gorgeous in K-Wings Win

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--The Kalamazoo Wings (9-5-0-0) took down the Utah Grizzlies (10-6-1-0) behind a strong team effort at Maverik Center on Friday night.

The game started slowly as neither team found the back of the net in period one. The K-Wings outshot the Grizzlies 14 to 5 in the first frame.

The scoring took off midway through the second period. A long pass from Utah defenseman Andrew Nielsen to forward Tyler Crunk set gave the Grizzlies a quality scoring opportunity. Crunk had a breakaway, made a move, and landed the puck in the net to open the scoring. Kalamazoo would respond. K-Wings Defensemen Brenden Miller sucked in defenders and made a pass to a wide-open Max Humitz. Humitz beat the goalie top left to even the score.

The K-Wings would pull away in the third period. Multiple Grizzlies penalties gave Kalamazoo a 5-on-3 power-play opportunity. A shot from Erik Bradford rebounded and K-Wings captain Justin Taylor put in the ultimate game-winner. In the ensuing 5-on-4 situation, a disjointed defense left forward Tanner Sorenson open between the circles. Sorenson hit the one-timer to ice the game.

Trevor Gorsuch saved 24 of the 25 shots faced for his third victory of the season.

