Skunk Apes and Trois Rivières Set for Teddy Bear Toss

December 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Skunk Apes and Trois Rivières Lions will wrap up their three-game series at Hertz Arena Saturday night at 7:00 pm. The Lions were hot before arriving in the Sunshine State, as their current win streak sits at five games, while they have strung together a 7-3-0-0 run over their past 10 games. Saturdays have been kind to the team, as they have played to a 3-1-0-2 tune in Saturday contests.

THE OPPONENT: Trois-Rivières is the brand-new ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Montreal Canadiens and the AHL's Laval Rocket. The Lions sport a five-game winning streak in which they have outscored the opposition 25-10, Trois-Rivières enters Saturday's game with a 9-7-0-0 record, which lands them in third place in the North Division of the ECHL's Eastern Conference, albeit 10 points behind first-place Newfoundland.

THE SERIES: Trois-Rivières holds a 2-0-0-0 edge in all-time games with the Skunk Apes.

LAST TIME OUT: The Skunk Apes dropped their second straight game against to the Lions on Thursday night with a 3-2 outcome at Hertz Arena. Blake Winiecki and Nathan Perkovich both scored power-play goals to stake Florida to a 2-0 lead, but Trois-Rivière potted three unanswered goals in the final 20:04 of play to capture the victory.

SEVEN DEEP IN THE SOUTH: With 21 points, Florida (8-5-2-3) has slipped into second place in the packed South Division, two points behind the Orlando Solar Bears (11-7-1-0). The very deep division, in which all seven teams possess .500 or better records, sees Jacksonville (9-8-1-1) and Norfolk (9-8-0-1) closest to the leaders with 20 and 19 points, respectively. Atlanta (8-6-2-0), South Carolina (7-6-2-0) and Greenville (7-7-0-0) keep up the chase.

BLUE LINE SPECIAL: For the second straight game, Jake McLaughlin picked up two assists, helping four different Skunk Apes - Bobo Carpenter, Alex Aleardi, Blake Winiecki and Nathan Perkovich - score goals. McLaughlin's great playmaking has propelled him into the team lead with 13 assists. Among ECHL defensemen, McLaughlin is the current league leader in assists, while also ranking fourth among league blue-liners with 14 points.

AU REVOIR, TROIS RIVIÈRES: After bidding adieu to the Lions, the Skunk Apes will pack up the gear and head to the Hampton Roads area of Virginia for three games versus the Norfolk Admirals December 8, 10 and 11. After their trip up the coast, Florida will return to Hertz Arena on Wednesday, December 15 as the Atlanta Gladiators skate into town for a 7:30 pm tilt. Make plans to be a part of the action and purchase tickets for all future Skunk Apes games HERE.

WHO: Florida Skunk Apes vs. Trois Rivières Lions

WHERE: Hertz Arena (Estero, Fla.)

WHEN: Saturday, December 4 at 7:00 pm, doors open at 5:30 pm

TICKETS: Purchase tickets for Saturday's game and all future Skunk Ape games HERE.

PROMOTIONS - LOTS OF PROMOTIONS!: It will be a busy Saturday night at Hertz Arena as the Florida Skunk Apes welcome back a Southwest Florida holiday tradition with the annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Bear Necessities! Come throw out your stuffed animal after the first Blades goal versus the Trois-Rivières Lions. The Skunk Apes will donate the stuffed animals to benefit kids at the Golisano Children's Hospital, among other local causes.

In addition, every Saturday home matchup this season will kick off with a free pregame tailgate party! Come out to Hertz Arena early and tailgate from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. This Saturday's tailgate party will feature live music by A Few Rough Edges, kids' activities, and food and drinks for all ages!

Want more? The team will be donning holiday-themed Skunk Ape sweaters during Saturday's home matchup. Don't miss out on participating in a virtual auction on the DASH auction app for game-worn Skunk Ape jerseys this week. All net proceeds from the auction will benefit Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation, which serves to provide hope and support to children undergoing pediatric cancer treatment and their families, while also funding cutting-edge research to end the disease. To view the auction and learn more about options and deadlines, visit HERE.

Read more about the Skunk Ape's busy promotional schedule and great deals HERE.

BROADCAST: Watch every Florida Skunk Apes game on FloHockey.TV. Listen to the exciting game action on ESPN Southwest Florida on 770 AM, 98.1 FM, 104.3 FM and online at https://espnswfl.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.