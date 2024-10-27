Royals Host Nailers for Sunday Series Finale

October 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (3-1-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, play their home opener weekend series finale at Santander Arena on Sunday, October 27th at 3:00 p.m. against the Wheeling Nailers (2-1-0-0).

Join in on trick-or-treating around the concourse, pictures with Slapshot, pumpkin painting with GoggleWorks on the concourse and a Halloween costume contest with a chance for YOU to win a Royals Prize Pack!

For tickets to our Halloween Game, and all home games this season, visit: Single Game Tickets

Royals Right Now:

The Royals fell to the Wheeling Nailers in their home opener on Saturday, October 26th, 5-4. Forward Todd Skirving (2g-1a) led the Royals' offense with three points (2g-1a). The Royals fell to a 9-10-1-3 record in home openers with their last home opener victory coming against the Norfolk Admirals, 6-4, on October 23 of the 2021-22 season.

Scouting the Nailers:

Wheeling is led by fifth-year head coach Derek Army and is off to a 2-1-0-0 start to their 2024-25 regular season after defeating the Royals on Saturday, October 26th following a series split in their season-opening two-game series against the Maine Mariners.

The Nailers finished third in the Central Division and 12th overall in the ECHL with a 38-28-5 record in the 2023-24 season. ECHL affiliates to the Pittsburgh Penguins and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, the Nailers will compete in the same division as Reading for the first time since the 2017-18 campaign.

- The games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

