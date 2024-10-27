Mavericks to Hold Community Practice at Kansas City Ice Center Tomorrow Night
October 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks are excited to announce a special off-site practice tomorrow, Monday, October 28, at the Kansas City Ice Center, located at 19900 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66218. The practice will run from 6:00 to 7:15 PM and is open to the public.
In a unique opportunity for the Kansas City community, the Mavericks will bring their team to a local rink, giving fans and youth hockey players an up-close look at a professional practice. Following the session, players will be signing autographs and interacting with kids, providing a rare chance for young hockey enthusiasts to meet their favorite players.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 27, 2024
- Mavericks to Hold Community Practice at Kansas City Ice Center Tomorrow Night - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Transactions - October 27 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Royals Host Nailers for Sunday Series Finale - Reading Royals
- Skirving Tallies Two Goals, Three Points in Home Opener to Nailers, 5-4 - Reading Royals
- Skirving Tallies Two Goals, Three Points in Home Opener to Nailers, 5-4 - Reading Royals
- Goure, Janicke Score First Career Goals, Rush Fall to Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Back-To-Back Shutouts Cap off Mavericks' Perfect Weekend in Allen - Kansas City Mavericks
- Gavin White Scores First Pro Goal in Idaho Loss, 5-2 - Idaho Steelheads
- Americans Swept by KC - Allen Americans
- Hawkins Tallies 4 Points In Win Against Idaho - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Mavericks Stories
- Mavericks to Hold Community Practice at Kansas City Ice Center Tomorrow Night
- Back-To-Back Shutouts Cap off Mavericks' Perfect Weekend in Allen
- Mavericks Aim to Extend Hot Start Tonight in Allen
- Ostman Gets his First Professional Shutout; Mavericks Start the Season 3-0
- Kansas City Mavericks Sweep Wichita Thunder in Thrilling 5-4 Victory