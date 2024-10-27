Mavericks to Hold Community Practice at Kansas City Ice Center Tomorrow Night

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks are excited to announce a special off-site practice tomorrow, Monday, October 28, at the Kansas City Ice Center, located at 19900 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66218. The practice will run from 6:00 to 7:15 PM and is open to the public.

In a unique opportunity for the Kansas City community, the Mavericks will bring their team to a local rink, giving fans and youth hockey players an up-close look at a professional practice. Following the session, players will be signing autographs and interacting with kids, providing a rare chance for young hockey enthusiasts to meet their favorite players.

