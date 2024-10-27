Back-To-Back Shutouts Cap off Mavericks' Perfect Weekend in Allen

October 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen, TX - The Kansas City Mavericks put on a masterclass Saturday night, steamrolling the Allen Americans 9-0 in a commanding performance that showcased their offensive firepower. The Mavericks outshot the Americans 51-18. With this victory, the Mavericks improved to 4-0 on the season and solidified their position as one of the top teams to watch early in the campaign.

The Mavericks wasted no time jumping on the Americans, setting the tone just 0:16 into the game when Max Andreev found the back of the net. Riding the early momentum, Cam Morrison doubled the lead at 3:19, and Jackson Berezowski made it 3-0 with a favorable bounce at 6:10, giving Kansas City a comfortable cushion heading into the first intermission.

Kansas City's relentless attack continued in the second period. Berezowski scored his second goal of the night just 0:17 into the frame, further deflating the Americans' defense. Cade Borchardt added another goal at 3:01, and Morrison struck again at 8:12 to extend the lead to 6-0. Pascal Laberge made it 7-0 with a goal at 13:24, and David Noël followed with another tally at 16:13, capping off a dominant second period.

In the final period, Landon McCallum put the finishing touch on the rout with a goal at 16:14, sealing the 9-0 victory.

Goaltender Jack LaFontaine was a wall in the net, turning aside all 18 shots he faced to earn the shutout. The Mavericks have now recorded back-to-back shutouts, with Victor Ostman earning one the previous night.

In the final period, Landon McCallum put the finishing touch on the rout with a goal at 16:14, sealing the 9-0 victory.

Goaltender Jack LaFontaine was a wall in the net, turning aside all 18 shots he faced to earn the shutout. The Mavericks have now recorded back-to-back shutouts, with Victor Ostman earning one the previous night.

