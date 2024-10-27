Americans Swept by KC

October 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, were swept by the Kansas City Mavericks this weekend including a 9-0 loss on Saturday night in Allen.

The Mavericks scored in every period. Five goals in the first, three in the second, and one in the third, to complete the weekend sweep.

Kansas City outscored the Americans 13-0 in the two-game series. The Mavericks put 51 shots on the board compared to 18 by the Americans.

Dylan Wells started the game for the Americans and gave up six goals on 29 shots before getting pulled. Anson Thornton in relief stopped 19 of 22 Kansas City shots.

Kansas City was 2-for-7 on the power play, while the Americans were 0-for-2.

Mike Van Unen made his regular season debut for the Americans. He had one shot on goal and seven penalty minutes.

The Americans are back home next Wednesday night when they host the Wichita Thunder at 7:10 PM. Visit the Americans website for ticket information or call 972-912-1000.

Three Stars:

1. KC - M. Andreev

2. KC - J. LaFontaine

3. KC - J. Berezowski

