Petruzzelli Saves 33, Bouquot & McMenamin Tally Multi-Point Games in First Home Win of Season, 4-1

October 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (4-1-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, earned their first home ice victory of the regular season with a 4-1 victory over the Wheeling Nailers (2-2-0) on Sunday, October 27th at Santander Arena. Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (2-0-0) earned the win in goal for Reading with 33 saves on 34 shots faced. Wheeling's goaltender Sergei Murashov (1-1-0) suffered the loss in goal with 18 saves on 21 shots faced.

Reading jumped out to an early 2-0 lead on goals from Connor McMenamin and Jacques Bouquot at 1:44 and 4:12 into the game, respectively. Both forwards earned the primary assists on each other's goal to establish multi-point games with a goal and an assist.Matt Miller added an assist on McMenamin's game-opening goal while Gianfranco Cassaro earned a helper on Bouquot's first goal of the season.

Wheeling got on the board before the first intermission with a second goal in the series form Matty De St. Phalle at 9:55 into the first period. Jordan Martel and Gabe Klassen earned the assists on the lone goal in the game for the Nailers.

Petruzzelli saved all 13 shots faced in both the second and third periods to keep Reading ahead until Todd Skirving restored Reading's two-goal lead at 7:53 of the third period, 3-1. Parker AuCoin and Shane Sellar assisted on Skirving's third goal of the two-game home series and season. With Wheeling's net empty at 18:06 into the final frame, Powell Connor slung a puck into the empty cage off of a face-off win by Lou-Felix Denis from Reading's own face-off circle. Connor's first goal of the season was the second of his professional career and earned Denis his first professional career point.

The Royals open a four-game road trip in Trois-Rivères on Wednesday, October 30th at 7 PM at the Colisée Vidéotron. The road trip continues in Trois-Rivières on Friday before moving to Maine for back-to-back face-offs against the Mariners on Saturday at 6:00 PM and Sunday at 3:00 PM at Cross Insurance Arena.

The Royals return home on Wednesday, November 6th to host the Norfolk Admirals at 7:00 PM at Santander Arena for a WIld Wednesday promotional game.

