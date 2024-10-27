Railers Cruise Past Maine with 4-0 Win

Portland, ME - The Worcester Railers HC (2-2-0-0 4pts) beat the Maine Mariners (1-4-0-0, 2pts), on Sunday afternoon by the final score of 4-0 in front of a crowd of 2,947 at Cross Insurance Arena. The Railers are back on the ice next at Norfolk Scope taking on the Norfolk Admirals on Wednesday, October 30th at 7:05 p.m. EST.

Worcester got the scoring started tonight with Justin Gill (1-2-3) breakaway goal 6:22 into the period. Seven minutes later at 13:33 Matthew Kopperud (1-0-1) finished backside to give the Railers a 2-0 lead at the end of the first. The Railers continued their scoring late in the second when Riley Piercey (1-0-1) got his first goal of the season. Piercey scored with two minutes remaining in the period extending Worcester's lead to 3-0. Worcester finished the scoring off on the player play with a power play goal from Mason Klee 8:41 into the third, cementing the Railers 4-0 win.

Worcester found the back of the net first tonight, as Justin Gill (1st) forced a turnover and took it down the ice all alone scoring with his backhanded shot just 6:22 into the first. Matthew Kopperud (2nd) took an intercepted pass down the ice and scored off passes from Justin Gill and Jack Randl out in front 13:33 into the period. Neither team scored after Kopperud, ending the period with Worcester leading 2-0. Maine outshot Worcester 16-9.

The second period seemed as if it would come without a score from either team until the Railers extended their lead to 3-0 thanks to Riley Piercey (1st). Piercey broke the scoreless period 18 minutes in when he got one by Brad Arvanitis on the crossing dish from his teammate Justin Gill. Shots favored Worcester 12-11 in the second.

The Railers kept their great scoring night going in the third. Mason Klee (2nd) found the back of the net on the power play at 8:41 to make the Railers lead 4-0. The Mariners had a late power play opportunity, but the Railers penalty kill held strong on their perfect night. Shots favored Worcester 10-4 in the third and were even on the game 31-31.

Notes:

Three Stars: 3rd Star: Anthony Repaci (0-1-1, +0, 2 shots), 2nd Star: Justin Gill (1-2-3, +3, 2 shots), 1st Star: Henrik Tikkanen (31 Saves, 0 GA, 1.000 SV%)... Final shots were 31-31... Brad Arvanitis (0-1-0) made 27 saves on 31 shots for Maine... Henrik Tikkanen (1-0-0) made 31 saves on 31 shots for Worcester, while Michael Bullion served as the backup... Worcester went 1-for-6 on the power play while Maine went 0-for-5... Anthony Callin (DNP), Matthew DeMelis (DNP), JD Dudek (DNP), Griffin Loughran (IR), Ryan Dickinson (IR), and John Muse (DNP) did not dress for Worcester... Four different Railers scored for Worcester... Matthew Kopperud led the Railers in shots with 6... The Railers are now 27-24-6-3 all-time vs. The Mariners and 8-15-2-2 at Cross Insurance Arena against Maine.

