Wheeling Splits for Second Straight Week

October 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers defend against the Reading Royals

READING, PA- For the second straight week, the Wheeling Nailers have left an opposition building with a split. After a 5-4 Wheeling victory on Saturday, it was the Reading Royals who prevailed at Santander Arena on Sunday afternoon. Jacques Bouquot and Connor McMenamin both registered one goal and one assist for the host Royals, who received a 33-save effort from Keith Petruzzelli in a 4-1 home ice win.

Both teams came out strong offensively, as three goals were scored during the opening ten minutes of play, and two of those came on man advantages. Reading was first to strike at even strength at the 1:44 mark. The Royals got a numerical advantage in front of the net, as Jacques Bouquot touched the puck to his left for Connor McMenamin, who shoveled in the tally. The Royals then converted on their first power play opportunity. McMenamin's wrist shot was partially stopped by Sergei Murashov, but the rebound leaked into the crease, where it was tapped home by Bouquot. Wheeling battled to within a goal at the 9:55 mark with a power play goal of its own. Matty De St. Phalle stepped into a wrist shot in the right circle, which he sniped into the left side of the cage.

The score stayed 2-1 for nearly 38 minutes, before Reading netted an insurance tally at the 7:53 mark of the third period. Parker AuCoin grabbed the puck out of the corner, and spotted Todd Skirving in the slot, where he lifted a shot up and into the top-left corner of the cage. The Royals tacked on an empty netter from Powell Connor for a 4-1 final score.

Keith Petruzzelli earned the win for Reading, as he stopped 33 of the 34 shots he faced. Sergei Murashov took the loss for the Nailers, as he surrendered three goals on 21 shots.

The Nailers have one more game left on their season-opening five-game road journey, and that will be on Friday at 7:15 against the Toledo Walleye. Wheeling will begin its home season on Saturday, when it faces the Bloomington Bison for the first time ever. Swaggy P will be performing trick shots during both intermissions, and fans will receive a magnetic schedule. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2024-25 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

