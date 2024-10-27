Goure, Janicke Score First Career Goals, Rush Fall to Utah

October 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies' Reed Lebster battles Rapid City Rush's Charles Martin

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush picked up a pair of first career professional goals in a 5-2 loss to the Utah Grizzlies at The Monument Ice Arena on Saturday.

Deni Goure and Trevor Janicke scored in the first and third period, respectively, part of a top line that produced a wealth of points over the weekend. Deni Goure finished with a goal and three assists in the two games. Ryan Wagner picked up four assists as well, putting up a multi-point performance both nights.

For the third time in its first four games, the Rush outshot the opposition, doing so 36-24. The team is averaging 33.8 shots on goal per game, one of the top marks in the ECHL thus far.

Utah's Adam Scheel finished off the two-game sweep with 34 saves and a two-game total of 66. Matt Radomsky started for the Rush and made 19 saves.

Rapid City heads to Wichita in search of its first win of the season. The Rush battles the Thunder at INTRUST Bank Arena on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, the team's first three-game series of the year.

Next game: Friday, November 1 at Wichita. 6:05 p.m. MDT puck drop from INTRUST Bank Center in Wichita, Kan.

