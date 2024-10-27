ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Tahoe's Mayer fined, suspended

Tahoe's Samuel Mayer has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #35, Jacksonville at Tahoe, on Oct. 25.

Mayer is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for boarding at 6:11 of the third period.

Mayer will miss Tahoe's game vs. Idaho on Oct. 31.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Bloomington's Leppard fined, suspended

Bloomington's Jackson Leppard has been suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #40, Iowa at Bloomington, on Oct. 26.

Leppard is fined and suspended under Rule #70.3 and Rule #70.10 for leaving the players' bench to join an altercation at 15:27 of the second period.

Leppard will miss Bloomington's games at Iowa (Oct. 30), at Cincinnati (Nov. 1), at Wheeling (Nov. 2), vs. Kalamazoo (Nov. 8) and at Iowa (Nov. 9).

Iowa Yeamans fined, suspended

Iowa's Brandon Yeamans has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #40, Iowa at Bloomington, on Oct. 26.

Yeamans is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his game misconduct for aggressor at 15:27 of the second period.

Yeamans will miss Iowa's games vs. Bloomington (Oct. 30) and at Tulsa (Nov. 2).

Norfolk's Sward fined, suspended

Norfolk's Graham Sward has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #45, Norfolk at Maine, on Oct. 26.

Sward is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking at 10:01 of the third period.

Sward will miss Norfolk's game vs. Worcester on Oct. 30.

Fort Wayne's Turcotte fined

Fort Wayne's Yannick Turcotte has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #43, Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, on Oct. 25.

Turcotte is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking at 12:58 of the third period.

