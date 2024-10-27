Gavin White Scores First Pro Goal in Idaho Loss, 5-2

October 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (3-1-0-0, 6pts) fell to the Toledo Walleye (3-1-1-0, 7pts) Saturday night by a final score of 5-2 in front of a sellout crowd of 5,238 fans at the Idaho Central Arena. Idaho will play their next six games on the road beginning in Tahoe next Thursday.

After a scoreless first period Gavin White (1st) would give Idaho a 1-0 lead at 4:47 on the power-play. Justin Ertel from the right-wing half wall fed Connor MacEachern on the right side of the goal line. From there MacEachern found White in the left circle for a one-timer. The Walleye would get a pair of goals late in the period to capture a 2-1 lead through 40 minutes of play. Trenton Bliss tied things at 1-1 with 4:20 left in the period and then Brandon Hawkins gave Toledo the lead 2:02 later.

Tyler Spezia increased the Toledo lead to 3-1 with a power-play goal 2:16 into the third period before Grant Gabriele increased the lead to three with a man advantage score at 11:58. Ty Pelton-Byce (4th) scored a power-play goal of his own with 92 seconds left to pull the margin back to two goals. From the left circle Hank Crone found Pelton-Byce at the far circle for a one-timer. Trenton Bliss added an empty-net score with 29 seconds remaining in the game handing Toledo a 5-2 lead.

Ben Kraws made 25 saves on 29 shots in the loss while Jan Bednar made 25 saves on 27 shots in the win.

ICCU Three Stars

1) Brandon Hawkins (TOL, 1-3-4, +3, 5 shots)

2) Jan Bednar (TOL, 25 saves)

3) Gavin White (IDH, 1-0-1, -1, 3 shots)

GAME NOTES

Idaho went 2-for-6 on the power-play while Toledo was 2-for-4.

Toledo outshot Idaho 30-27.

Idaho is now 7-6-0-0 all-time vs. Toledo and 5-1-0-0 in Boise.

Tomas Sholl (IR), Reece Harsch (IR), Blake Swetlikoff (DNP), Slava Demin (DNP) and Sam Sternschein (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.

Justin Ertel, Connor MacEachern, Patrick Kudla, and Hank Crone each tallied an assist.

Patrick Kudla led all Idaho skaters with four shots.

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK The Ticket.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.