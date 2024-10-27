Late Goal Power, K-Wings Drop Cyclones on Orange Ice

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (3-0-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, muscled up and rode a stellar first professional start by their netminder to dispense the Cincinnati Cyclones (0-2-2-0) Saturday in the annual Orange Ice Game, presented by Infuse Wellness, 3-1.

Ben Berard (3) netted the game-winning goal for the K-Wings with 4:48 remaining in the third period. Collin Saccoman (2) slapped down the puck and sealed the blue line to keep it from leaving the zone, and found Max Humitz (3) who assisted Berard slicing through the slot to drive it home inside the right post.

Cincinnati scored the game's first goal at the 14:06 mark of the second period, but the K-Wings quickly responded.

Ryan Cox (2) passed the puck to Zach Okabe (2) entering the zone for a 3-on-2 rush, and he sent a pass from the bottom of the right circle right to Josh Bloom (2) just 1:32 later to tie it. The game-tying shot came after Bloom drove through the slot as the trailer and fired a wrister to the top-right corner for the goal.

After Berard's goal to take the lead, Humitz (3) notched the empty-netter from the K-Wings' defensive end to seal the victory with Lee Lapid (3) recording the primary assist.

Ty Young (1-0-0-0) earned the win in his first professional start in net, making 38 saves including all 14 Cyclone shots in the final frame to help secure the win. Young's performance throughout the game's first 30 minutes allowed the K-Wings the opportunity to make thier move at the end.

Kalamazoo went scoreless on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. The Cyclones took the shot total, 39-24.

The K-Wings' next game is versus Indy Fuel (0-1-2-0) at 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Wings Event Center. More information about the event, including 1970s throwback uniforms and a Brent Jarrett bobblehead giveaway, is below. Secure your tickets HERE.

Kalamazoo is celebrating Legacy Night Friday against the Fuel in an homage to the 50-year history of K-Wings hockey this Friday at Wings Event Center! The K-Wings will be wearing '70s throwback jerseys, which will be auctioned of on DASH after the game so everyone has an opportunity to snag one! We'll celebrate Kalamazoo's 1,000th ECHL game, and be giving away Brent Jarrett bobbleheads to the first 1,000 fans through the gates at Wings Event Center.

