ECHL Transactions - October 27

October 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, October 27, 2024

Adirondack:

add Jackson van de Leest, D assigned by Utica

delete Taylor Ford, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Allen:

add Harrison Blaisdell, F acquired from Fort Wayne 10/24

delete Ayodele Adeniye, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Cincinnati:

add Steven MacLean, D activated from reserve

delete Justin Vaive, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

delete Ben Kraws, G recalled to Texas by Dallas

Maine:

add Ryan Bischel, G activated from reserve

add Bennett Stockdale, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Brooklyn Kalmikov, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Nolan Maier, G placed on reserve

delete Turner Ripplinger, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

delete Tanner Schachle, F moved from 3-day injured reserve to 14-day injured reserve

Reading:

add Vinnie Purpura, G activated from reserve

add Noah Prokop, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Tony Malinowski, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Parker Gahagen, G placed on reserve

Worcester:

add Cole Crowder, F activated from reserve

delete Anthony Callin, F placed on reserve

