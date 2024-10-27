ECHL Transactions - October 27
October 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, October 27, 2024
Adirondack:
add Jackson van de Leest, D assigned by Utica
delete Taylor Ford, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
Allen:
add Harrison Blaisdell, F acquired from Fort Wayne 10/24
delete Ayodele Adeniye, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
Cincinnati:
add Steven MacLean, D activated from reserve
delete Justin Vaive, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
delete Ben Kraws, G recalled to Texas by Dallas
Maine:
add Ryan Bischel, G activated from reserve
add Bennett Stockdale, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Brooklyn Kalmikov, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Nolan Maier, G placed on reserve
delete Turner Ripplinger, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
delete Tanner Schachle, F moved from 3-day injured reserve to 14-day injured reserve
Reading:
add Vinnie Purpura, G activated from reserve
add Noah Prokop, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Tony Malinowski, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Parker Gahagen, G placed on reserve
Worcester:
add Cole Crowder, F activated from reserve
delete Anthony Callin, F placed on reserve
