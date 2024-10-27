Mariners Blanked by Railers

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners were stifled by the Worcester Railers in a 4-0 loss on Sunday afternoon at the Cross Insurance Arena. Worcester netminder Henrik Tikkanen made 31 saves to earn the shutout and Justin Gill posted three points for the Railers.

Just six seconds into the game, Maine's Wyllum Deveaux dropped the gloves with Worcester's Riley Piercey to set the tone, but it was the Railers jumping to a 2-0 lead through the first 20 minutes. At 6:26, Justin Gill broke through the middle on a breakaway and slipped a backhander between the pads of Maine netminder Brad Arvanitis. At 13:33, Matthew Kopperud finished a feed on the doorstep of the goal crease to double the Railers lead.

Worcester added to their lead late in the second period when Piercey was sprung in on a pass from Gill to make it 3-0 with just two minutes to play in the frame. A power play goal by Worcester defenseman Mason Klee would make it 4-0 at 8:41 of the 3rd.

Tikkanen's shutout was the 3rd of his ECHL career. Brad Arvanitis made 27 stops in defeat.

